BCS Wealth Management Buys 113,168 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,168 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 62,526 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,968,000. Hill Island Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 189,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 105,048 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.51. 20,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,648. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

