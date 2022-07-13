BCS Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

BCS Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned about 0.58% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 232,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 227,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 45,647 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 218,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 86,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 75,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter.

PAUG traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $28.69. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,044. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.43.

