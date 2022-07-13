BCS Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned about 0.53% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter worth about $2,653,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 492,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after buying an additional 48,458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAPR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,711. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.14. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $34.17.

