BCS Wealth Management Has $843,000 Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

BCS Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POCT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $6,501,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 246,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 145,331 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 275.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 106,271 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $2,765,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $2,710,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Shares of POCT stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,109. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $30.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.