BCS Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after buying an additional 296,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after buying an additional 211,460 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,276,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $588,505,000 after buying an additional 213,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,475. The firm has a market cap of $115.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

