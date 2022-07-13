BCS Wealth Management Makes New $413,000 Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,750 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $68,086,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $444,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $4,556,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 35.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 47,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 289.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,075,708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,338,000 after acquiring an additional 799,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

AEM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 165,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,210. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 82.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.56.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

