BCS Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 11,289 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.84. The stock had a trading volume of 86,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,712. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

