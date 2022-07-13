BCS Wealth Management Sells 8,227 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

BCS Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,227 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned 0.73% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 35.5% in the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 489,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 128,259 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at $3,847,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at $3,397,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 220,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 77,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth about $2,130,000.

Shares of BSEP stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.44. 1,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,313. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $33.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.35.

