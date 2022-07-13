B&D White Capital Company LLC Buys Shares of 26,462 VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC owned 0.07% of VanECk BDC Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 361,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 40,921 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 110.5% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 32,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIZD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.14. 2,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,054. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $18.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86.

