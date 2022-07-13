B&D White Capital Company LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

B&D White Capital Company LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,355 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

VUG traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.38. 37,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,552. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

