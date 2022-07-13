B&D White Capital Company LLC Invests $210,000 in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.90. 8,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,101. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.42%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

