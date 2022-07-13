B&D White Capital Company LLC Purchases New Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 16,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 17.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAIN traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,969. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.02. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 110.79%. The company had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 53.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

