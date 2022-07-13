Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Trims Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 46,412 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 1.2% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 34.2% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 27,257 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 162,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $3,691,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.96.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $87.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,506,229. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $116.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

