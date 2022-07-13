Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Trading Up 6%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) was up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.56 and last traded at $13.43. Approximately 18,896 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,535,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SKIN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Beauty Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 14.25 and a quick ratio of 13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.15 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 117.84%. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,557,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Beauty Health by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 28,523 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Beauty Health by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,224,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,316,000 after acquiring an additional 334,493 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,554,000 after buying an additional 52,722 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth about $5,321,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health Company Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

