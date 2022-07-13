BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $161.48 and last traded at $170.90. 7,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 324,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.66.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.33.

The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.03.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.52) by $0.28. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.41 million. The business’s revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total value of $1,105,253.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $46,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,465 shares of company stock worth $2,229,388. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in BeiGene by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,055,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,378,000 after purchasing an additional 711,396 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.3% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,966,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,475,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,114,000 after buying an additional 98,316 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 1,140,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,185,000 after buying an additional 141,133 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,372,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

