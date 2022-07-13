BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.85

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 910395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26.
BELLUS Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)
