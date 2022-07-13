Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 129,371 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 612.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,371 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCEF. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,490,000.

NYSEARCA PCEF traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $19.00. 378,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,415. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $24.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.29.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

