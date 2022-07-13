Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 21,655 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 263.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,655 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,885 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,436,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,363 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.14.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.83. 1,354,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,058,203. The stock has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

