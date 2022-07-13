Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,402,000 after purchasing an additional 632,062 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,561 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,401,000 after acquiring an additional 326,108 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,407,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,136,000 after acquiring an additional 312,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,366,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,263 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.27. The company had a trading volume of 65,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,090. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.