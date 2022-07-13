Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $5.84 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,095. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.86 and a one year high of $85.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average is $75.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.