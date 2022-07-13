Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $7.78 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,242 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.53. The company had a trading volume of 230,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038,713. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

