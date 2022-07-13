Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.40. 133,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,853,863. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.84 and a 200 day moving average of $168.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $234.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.78 and a 12-month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.