Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE TSM traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $80.54. The company had a trading volume of 427,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,628,565. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.74 and its 200-day moving average is $103.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

