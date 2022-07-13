Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,816 shares during the quarter. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $14,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 62,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 84.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:DIVO traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.76. 369,864 shares of the company traded hands. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $30.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average is $36.26.

