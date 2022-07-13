Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 21,431 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,431 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 291.4% during the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,536 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.26. The company had a trading volume of 197,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,988. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.64. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

