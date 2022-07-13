Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 2,997 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,705 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.75. 123,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,729,588. The company has a market cap of $163.93 billion, a PE ratio of 161.49, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.85 and its 200-day moving average is $196.61. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total value of $1,770,206.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,352,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $105,068.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,866,184.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,143 shares of company stock valued at $14,944,487. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

