Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €31.00 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €31.00 ($31.00) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.50 ($42.50) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.00) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($38.00) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Societe Generale set a €44.00 ($44.00) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €48.40 ($48.40) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($13.43) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($19.70).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.