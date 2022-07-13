Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Relx (LON:REL)

Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 2,230 ($26.52) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on REL. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.52) price target on Relx in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($31.10) price objective on Relx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,769 ($32.93) price objective on Relx in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,670 ($31.76) price objective on Relx in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,466.13 ($29.33).

LON REL traded down GBX 7 ($0.08) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,260 ($26.88). The stock had a trading volume of 3,147,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,646. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,230.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,279.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 2,013 ($23.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,474 ($29.42). The company has a market capitalization of £43.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,973.68.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

