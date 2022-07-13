BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading Up 4.8%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) was up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $169.54 and last traded at $169.09. Approximately 3,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,254,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BNTX shares. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.91.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $6.84. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 55.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.5342 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in BioNTech by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in BioNTech by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in BioNTech by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 14.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

