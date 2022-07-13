BioPassport Token Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One BioPassport Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BioPassport Token has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BioPassport Token has a total market capitalization of $12.23 million and approximately $330,361.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BioPassport Token (BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

