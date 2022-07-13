Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In related news, Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.29, for a total transaction of C$2,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,340 shares in the company, valued at C$2,215,476.90. Also, Senior Officer Bruno P. Geremia sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.10, for a total transaction of C$1,110,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,059,000.

TSE BIR opened at C$8.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.67. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.29 and a 52-week high of C$12.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$285.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$273.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.3200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.99%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

