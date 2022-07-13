Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$12.00. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Bird Construction from C$13.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Bird Construction from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.93.

TSE:BDT traded down C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.04. 85,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,036. The stock has a market capitalization of C$378.01 million and a P/E ratio of 8.91. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$7.01 and a 1 year high of C$10.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.26.

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$475.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$557.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 1.1596503 EPS for the current year.

Bird Construction Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

