BitBall (BTB) Market Cap Reaches $643,845.88

BitBall (BTB) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $643,845.88 and approximately $70,776.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitBall has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,795.75 or 1.00190946 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00040164 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00024198 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

