BitForex Token (BF) Market Cap Tops $11.10 Million

BitForex Token (BF) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 13th. Over the last week, BitForex Token has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitForex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitForex Token has a market capitalization of $11.10 million and approximately $258,172.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,758.79 or 0.99947405 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002911 BTC.

BitForex Token Profile

BitForex Token (CRYPTO:BF) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,287,584,342 coins. BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com . BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial . BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

BitForex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitForex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitForex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

