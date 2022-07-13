BitTube Price Down 18.1% Over Last Week (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $340,094.36 and approximately $97.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitTube has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.05 or 0.00635584 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000193 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 348,516,930 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

