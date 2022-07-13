BlackHat (BLKC) Price Tops $0.0723 on Top Exchanges

BlackHat (BLKC) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 13th. During the last week, BlackHat has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for $0.0723 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges. BlackHat has a total market cap of $549,517.54 and $83,818.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005102 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00100558 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00018255 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000331 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 8,470,571 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,715 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

