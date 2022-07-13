BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BOE opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 30.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 148,285 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,026,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 58,083 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 494,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 14,312 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.