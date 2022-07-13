BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:BOE opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00.
About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
