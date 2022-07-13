BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:EGF opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $13.24.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

