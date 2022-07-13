BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:FRA opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
