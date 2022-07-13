BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Increased by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 2.0% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,010,396,000 after purchasing an additional 71,631 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,099,650,000 after purchasing an additional 66,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,016,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,102,000 after purchasing an additional 68,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.73.

NYSE:BLK traded down $12.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $590.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $624.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $717.43. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

