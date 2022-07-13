BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
BlackRock Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.
BKT opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96.
About BlackRock Income Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.
