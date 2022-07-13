BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $15.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

