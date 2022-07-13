BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

MUA opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $17.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUA. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 107,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after buying an additional 79,373 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,252 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

