BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
MUA opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $17.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84.
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
