BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $15.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 425,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 36,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

