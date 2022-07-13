BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

NYSE:BST opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average is $40.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BST. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.