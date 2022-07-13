Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $937.50 million-$971.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $948.91 million.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. Blucora has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.16. The company has a market cap of $856.64 million, a PE ratio of 64.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.16). Blucora had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCOR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Blucora from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Blucora in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Blucora by 12.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Blucora by 53.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Blucora by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Blucora in the first quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blucora by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,092,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,557,000 after purchasing an additional 86,278 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

