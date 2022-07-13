BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Short Interest Down 97.3% in June

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the June 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BLSFY traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.07. 668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692. BlueScope Steel has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $90.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.39.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BlueScope Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, the Pacific Islands, and Asia. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

