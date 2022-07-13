BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 33.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 734,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 182,476 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,262,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 41.4% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 329,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 45,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

