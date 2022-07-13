Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,681.55

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1,681.55 and last traded at $1,700.91, with a volume of 1880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,738.25.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,703.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,028.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,215.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Booking by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Booking by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Booking by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,486,000 after buying an additional 138,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

