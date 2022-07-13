BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Raised to $57.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $34.51 on Monday. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.79. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.38.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 72,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 66,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

